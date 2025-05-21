Purulia coal trader abducted

Lokesh Gorai, a coal trader, was abducted this morning while out for a walk in Brajapur village, under the jurisdiction of Jhalda police station in Purulia district.

According to reports, a group of men approached him, ostensibly to ask for directions to Purulia. As he began to respond, they suddenly overpowered him, forced him into a vehicle, and fled the scene at high speed.

Bhriguram Bauri, who was accompanying Gorai at the time, attempted to intervene but was assaulted and pushed aside. He informed the police that all the abductors had their faces covered with gamchas (traditional cotton towels). The incident took place at around 5 a.m.

Gorai’s wife has filed a missing person’s report at Jhalda police station. Preliminary investigations suggest that Gorai may have had business dealings in Jharkhand, and it is suspected that a dispute related to those dealings may have led to the abduction.

Jhalda Police have launched an investigation and are collaborating with their counterparts in Jharkhand. They are also examining Gorai’s phone records. As of now, no arrests have been made in connection with the case.