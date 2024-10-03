Puja themes revolve around tradition, nature

The concern for nature and the attachment to one’s culture is binding puja organisers this year. While one club evokes its sentiments towards the city, the other talks about the visual pollution, which is harming the charm of Kolkata.

The Young Boys Club in central Kolkata’s Tara Chand Dutta Street is reminding people of the charm of watching a clear blue sky from their windows. They have the theme, “Ek Tukdo Aakash” (for a slice of sky). The puja situated at the junction of Central Avenue and Rabindra Sarani, draws crowds every year.

The theme sheds light on the pressing concerns surrounding urban development in Kolkata, particularly the rise of highrises that have transformed the city’s skyline and obstructed the natural beauty. There is a noticeable loss of open spaces and natural light. The club is highlighting the urgent need for a dialogue on the impact of urbanisation on the city.

Advertisement

Vinod Singh, co-organiser of the puja, said, “It is an environmental issue. The blue sky is increasingly becoming repeatedly inaccessible. The real estate bloom is letting us lose access to fresh air and nature. We have depicted mother Durga sitting in between a bright sky.”

The pandal will transport visitors into a dense cluster of urban flats. The light effect will create interplay of light and shadow, symbolizing the struggles of residents navigating this urban landscape.

Another puja in south Kolkata, Bhowanipur 75 Palli is celebrating its Diamond Jubilee with the theme, “Tobuo Tomar Kache Aamar Hridoy” (evolving culture of Kolkata).

The artistic vision is complemented by the intricate idol design by well-known artist Sanatan Dinda, ensuring a blend of tradition and modernity. The theme is a take from poet Jibanananda Das’s famous line: “Yet my heart is with you.”

Subir Das, club secretary said, “We are reminded of the rich cultural heritage that binds us as a community. Our theme captures the essence of our love for Kolkata, a city that has witnessed countless transformations yet remains a cherished part of our identity.”

Hazra Park Durga Puja has never forgotten its roots. The puja’s origins are deeply rooted in the socio-political struggles of the 1940s. The organizers, primarily from the Dalit community, continue to emphasize the importance of social justice and equality. This year their theme is ‘suddhi’ (purification). The fight for equality continues, said the organisers.