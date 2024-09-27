Puja happiness with underprivileged kids of Jaldapara

On a mission to spread happiness, the department of journalism and mass communication of Maharaja Manindra Chandra College in Kolkata, for the last 13 years, have brought smiles and laughter to hundreds of underprivileged individuals by giving away new clothes and sarees.

This year would be no exception as they plan on bringing joy and gifts to 300 underprivileged children and 100 women at Jaldapara, near the India-Bhutan border in Alipurduar. The funds for conducting such a ‘puja parikrama’ with an initiative to share the joy of the coming of Maa Durga have been entirely raised by the current and former students, as well as the professors of the department of journalism and mass communication. An initiative of not just one department but professors and students from several other departments also cohesively joined hands to be a part of this noble initiative. The youth of this college have been undertaking this initiative and have been sacrificing their own puja expenses to do so much for the underprivileged, for they believe that when the puja belongs to everyone, joy and happiness should be shared and should belong to everyone too.

This year’s drive will take place on 28 September. Another characteristic of this noble initiative would be to promote an eco-friendly message to the local community by being plastic-free, contributing to a healthier environment.

