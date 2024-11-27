Protests planned in city over arrest of Hindu religious leader in Bangladesh

The arrest and denial of bail to Chinmoy Krishna Das, spokesperson of the Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatan Jagran Jote has led to protests not only in Bangladesh but also in India.

Krishna Das also heads the Pundarik Dham in Chittagong.

The central government has also shown its displeasure over the issue.

Meanwhile, several religious organizations, led by Bangiyo Hindu Jagaran, a Bengal based organization, organised protest rallies in front of Bangladesh high commission in the city demanding immediate release of Chinmoy Krishna Das and safety of Hindus in Bangladesh. Unprecedented security was deployed in front of Bangladesh deputy high commission office to prevent any untoward incidents. Swami Paramatmanandaji Maharaj, West Bengal chief of Panchayeti Mahanirvani Akhada said that they will separately urge chief minister Mamata Banerjee to contact the Union government for ensuring safety and security of minorities, including Hindus and Chinmoy Krishna Das in Bangladesh. “We hope CM West Bengal could speak to the PM regarding this matter as Bangladesh is our next-door neighbour and any unrest or turmoil situation in Bangladesh regarding this matter could create a bad impact also in West Bengal,” said Paramatmanandaji Maharaj.

Union minister and BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar has written to external affairs minister S Jaishankar, urging him to intervene for the release of Swami Chinmayananda, also known as Sri Chinmay Krishna Das Prabhu. Several people were injured after protests broke out in Dhaka and other parts of Bangladesh. Prabhu, a monk leading protests against atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh, was arrested by the Dhaka Police’s detective branch on Monday at Dhaka airport.