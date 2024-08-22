Protests continue over alleged rape and murder of trainee doctor

Protests against the alleged rape and murder of a trainee lady doctor are ongoing in Siliguri and surrounding districts.

Hundreds of members from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad marched to the office of the Siliguri sub-divisional officer on Hill Cart Road today, resulting in a scuffle with the police.

In Siliguri, young boys and girls participated in rallies, while students in Alipurduar and Dhupguri, both in Jalpaiguri, also held demonstrations on the same issue.

Meanwhile, junior doctors are continuing their phased agitation, displaying slogans such as “No Safety, No Duty.”

Additionally, traders in Bidhan Market have decided to hold a candlelight procession in Siliguri this evening. Almost all employees and even policyholders staged protests outside their branch offices in the area.

Members of various Rotary Clubs also organized protests in their respective zones within Siliguri. Similarly, the Siliguri Engineers and Architects Association conducted a protest rally addressing the same issue.