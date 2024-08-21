Protesters face resistance in Cooch Behar

A clash erupted last evening at Dinhata, Cooch Behar, following a protest rally organised by women and school-going girls.

The rally was held under an apolitical banner demanding justice for the trainee doctor, raped and murdered at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Tensions escalated when women in the rally began chanting slogans. A group of young men, who were also holding a procession, blocked the path of the protestors, guarding their banners and posters.

Advertisement

The situation became volatile when the schoolgirls confronted the men, demanding they clear the way. Despite the presence of female police officers, the situation spiralled out of control until the in-charge of Dinhata police station intervened to restore order.

Some of the young men reportedly had asked the women to stop chanting slogans that criticised the state government.

Jyotsna Khatuna, a mother of one of the students, recounted, “I shouted a slogan, ‘What is the use of the Kanyashree scheme if there is no safety for girls?’ They told me to stop.”

Another student, a Class XI girl, expressed fear for their safety in Dinhata, saying, “We know who caused the trouble and tried to stop us. But we can’t reveal their names for our safety. If we do, they might target us later.”

The protest also highlighted dissatisfaction with a recent statement made by Udayan Guha, the local MLA and minister for North Bengal development.

Responding to plans for the 14 August protest against the R G Kar incident, Mr Guha controversially remarked, “It’s good to have control over the night, but don’t ask for our help when your husbands start torturing you.”

His comments sparked widespread controversy in the region.

The incident has further fuelled the already simmering tensions in Dinhata, as women and girls continue to demand justice and safety.