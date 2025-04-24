Protest leader finds name missing from govt list

Chinmoy Mondal, one of the prominent faces among the jobless protesters who have been spearheading the sit-in in front of the Acharya Sadan, couldn’t find his name in the list of 15,403 eligible teachers that was given to the district inspectors (DIs) of schools across the state by the education department on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively.

Mr Mondal has been demanding, since Monday, the commission to release the list of tainted and untainted teachers along with OMR sheets and make them public through the SSC websites.

Mr Mondal is an assistant teacher and one of the 25,752 teachers, non-teachers like group C and D employees of the government-aided schools whose appointments have been cancelled by the Supreme Court judgment on 3 April.

“There might be some discrepancies in the list prepared by WBSSC. There are many other eligible candidates including myself, whose names were not found in it. I can’t understand how it happened. We will take up the matter with the commission,” he told reporters this evening.

The state education department has already sent the list of 15,403 untainted teachers to the DI offices in districts. As per the SC directive, these candidates will get a monthly salary till 31 December. They can also go to schools.

Earlier, the commission had prepared a list of 17,206 untainted teachers. The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education had submitted the list to the apex court.

But the commission deducted the names 1,803 candidates from the revised list of 15,403 untainted teachers.