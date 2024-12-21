Protest erupts in Siliguri against Amit Shah

As Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Siliguri to attend the Sashastra Seema Bal’s Raising Day celebrations, the CPI (ML) Liberation, Siliguri Local Committee, staged a protest at Hashmi Chowk demanding his resignation and an apology for allegedly disrespecting Babasaheb Ambedkar in Parliament.

The protest gained intensity with slogans like, “Amit Shah, the criminal; Amit Shah, the enemy of the Constitution and social justice, step down.” The demonstrators highlighted their discontent against the Home Minister’s actions while asserting their commitment to safeguarding the principles of the Indian Constitution.

Advertisement

Advertisement