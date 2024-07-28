Programme raises awareness on taking legal steps against violence

A programme focused on legal awareness was held at Surya Sen College in Siliguri today.

The programme was a collaboration between the Internal Complaint Committee (ICC), Women’s Cell, and IQAC.

Two experts, Susmita Bose Maitra and Ananya Ghosh, were invited to speak at the event. Susmita Bose Maitra is an advocate and special public prosecutor (POCSO), while Ananya Ghosh is a practicing junior advocate, who specializes in criminal law.

The main goal of the programme was to educate participants about the importance of having an ICC in every institution, as well as the responsibilities of its members. Additionally, the programme aimed to raise awareness about taking legal action in cases of violence, abuse, and harassment against women. Dr Suphal Biswas, the principal-in-charge, highlighted the role played by women in society and emphasized the need to protect their dignity in workplaces and establishments.

Dr Bablee Mandal, the IQAC coordinator of the college, discussed the benefits of having an Internal Complaint Committee for both students and staff members. She stressed the importance of legal awareness and encouraged participants to speak up and seek legal help when needed.

During their presentations, both Susmita Bose Maitra and Ananya Ghosh shared various ways in which women face violence, harassment, and discrimination in society. They also provided helpline numbers for emergency situations. The audience actively engaged with them during a question-and-answer session.

Prof Sutapa Saha, convener of ICC and Women’s Cell, emphasized the importance of addressing grievances related to abuse or harassment through proper reporting procedures. She also reiterated the institute’s commitment to promoting a gender-equal environment.

The programme was conducted by Atasi Ghosh Kundu from ICC, and Prof Prajna Paramita Sarkar from Women’s Cell.