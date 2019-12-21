At least seven members of the All-India Students’ Council or the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) were detained by the police today as they prepared to begin a rally from the Bagajatin Park in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) here today.

According to an ABVP activist, they were planning to show their support to the CAA, when the Siliguri police pounced on them.

“The police under Mamata Banerjee’s administration did not let us carry out our procession. The West Bengal police failed to show their power a few days back when a section of the people were ransacking railway properties, our public property in Malda, Murshidabad and many other places within the state, into which the taxes paid by the common people has gone. However, now when we are showing our support to and solidarity with the Act, they are arresting us. What wrong did this students’ federation do? What crime did we commit?” said Ratul Barman, an ABVP activist.

However, according to the police, the activists were detained because they did not have any permission to carry out the rally.