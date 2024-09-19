Princep Ghat station managed by all women staff

Lady staff of Eastern Railway are managing Prinsep Ghat station safely and the enhanced security feature of Prinsep Ghat assures a more inclusive and secure environment for this empowered women workforce, making it the first all-women operated railway station in Sealdah division from March 2020.

Women are breaking barriers and challenging traditional stereotypes in this pioneering move. The station’s entire staff, including the station master, pointsmen, porter and sanitation staff are now exclusively women. This milestone marks a significant step towards women’s empowerment and safety.

Safety is a top priority at Prinsep Ghat station, with enhanced security features and regular security patrols, and emergency response systems. These measures ensure a secure environment for women passengers. Beyond safety, this initiative promotes women’s empowerment through training programs in railway operations, recruitment drives, and gender-sensitive infrastructure development. By investing in women’s growth, Princep Ghat station is fostering a more inclusive workplace. The all-women team at Prinsep Ghat station is equipped to handle all aspects of railway operations. From managing train operations and work shifts to providing exceptional passenger services and maintaining cleanliness and sanitation, these women are leading the way.

“Women play a vital role in shaping our society, and this initiative is a testament to their capabilities,” said Kausik Mitra, chief public relations officer, Eastern Railway. He further added, “We believe that empowering women and providing them a safe workplace leads to a more inclusive and secure community.”