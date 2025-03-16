Prime suspect in Belgharia firing incident arrested

Indal Yadav, an accused in a shootout incident in Belgharia has been arrested from Asansol on Friday afternoon. He has been forwarded to Barrackpore Court and then taken on ten days police custody.

Presently, Belgharia police officers have been grilling him in their custody.

After the firing incident he had fled to Bihar and Jharkhand, but due to continuous search operations by the police there he had slipped into Asansol and was staying in a hideout.

Barrackpore Police Commissionerate after getting some specific inputs raided his hideout in Asansol and nabbed him with the help of Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate.

Recently, near No. 4 railway gate in Belgharia, INTTUC leader Bikash Singh and a local passerby, Santu Das had suffered bullet injuries. After investigations the name of Indal Yadav had surfaced. Police suspect that he tried to kill the INTTUC leader due to an old rivalry.

Both Bikash Singh and Santu Das were admitted at a local hospital with bullet injuries and are reported to be safe. From the CCTV footage, the owner of the motorcycle in which he was riding, Vicky Yadav was arrested and after interrogations, police came to know about the prime suspect Indal Yadav.