Post-renovation Mahesh Jagannath temple tries to its splendour

More than six-century-old Mahesh Jagannath Temple has undergone renovation and beautification. Additional construction has also been done to provide basic amenities to devotees.

The temple’s main sebayet (servitor), Soumen Adhikari, said that centuries ago, the Mahesh Jagannath Temple was adorned with the Neela Chakra or Sudarshan Chakra atop its main tower. However, the chakra mysteriously went missing over time. With the temple’s complete restoration, a decision was taken to reinstal the Neela Chakra in its original position.

Skilled craftsmen from the Puri temple have crafted a new Neela Chakra for the Jagannath temple using Ashtadhatu (an alloy of eight metals). The chakra measures 8.3 feet in height, 5.5 feet in width, and weighs 83 kilograms. Prayers, puja, and rituals have been performed to seek Lord Jagannath’s blessings for the occasion.

Since morning, special yagna have been conducted at the temple, followed by traditional rituals and the chanting of Vedic hymns and mantras.

The Chakra is designed with eight spokes in a wheel-within-a-wheel structure. Made from eight metals—iron, copper, zinc, mercury, lead, brass, silver, and gold—it symbolises Lord Jagannath’s eternal power and cosmic energy. A flag will be hoisted atop the Chakra, which is considered equivalent in sanctity to the image of the deities in the sanctum sanctorum.