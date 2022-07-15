Post-poll violence: Contempt plea filed against chief secy

Family of killed BJP worker Avjit Sarkar, an alleged victim of post-poll violence in West Bengal, on Thursday filed a petition in the Calcutta High Court against state chief secretary HK Dwivedi accusing him of contempt of court.

In the petition, Sarkar’s family members have alleged that despite a clear order from the high court, compensation was not provided to the victim’s family in time.

On May 2, 2021, the day the results of the assembly elections were announced, BJP worker Sarkar was killed in front of his residence at Kankurgachi in north Kolkata allegedly by the Trinamul Congress activists. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took charge of the investigation.

Sarkar’s elder brother, Bishwajit alleged that initially the high court ordered the state government to provide compensation by June 20. “Later, the deadline was extended for another 14 days. After that I personally went to the state secretariat of Nabanna and met the chief secretary. However, he did not give us any assurance. So finally, we decided to approach the court with the contempt of court petition,” he said.