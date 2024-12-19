Post Office Passport Seva Kendras in Bengal under security agencies’ scanner

Some employees of Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs) in bordering districts of West Bengal were under the scanner of security and intelligence agencies in connection with arranging fake Indian documents, including passports, for Bangladeshi infiltrators.

Sources aware of the development said that the state police have started an investigation based on certain clues that some contractual staff attached to such POPSKs and some permanent employees of the Postal Department are acting as aiding agents for such rackets against hefty commissions.

Four people have been arrested in connection with fake passport rackets during the last 72 hours, out of which two are contractual staff with the Indian Postal Department and attached to two such POPSKs.

