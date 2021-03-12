The Election Commission of India has termed the attack on West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee as “unfortunate” and said it deserves to be “inquired into with promptitude and dispatch”.

During the day, the Commission also alerted police officers and directed them to be more cautious while handling VVIP security.

The EC, responding to a memorandum submitted by the Trinamul Congress holding it culpable for the alleged attack on Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram yesterday, said the memorandum is full of “insinuations and averments that question the very basis of creation and functioning of election commission.”

Stating that it was incorrect to suggest that the EC has taken over the law and order machinery in the state in the name of conducting polls, the commission said that it does not take over the day to day governance of any state.

On the issue of the removal of DGP and ADG (law and order) without discussing with the state government, it said that the moves were taken following recommendations of the special observers. The commission further said that as polls have been announced it is not legally necessary or mandatory to consult the state government as these are temporarily measures for the election period.

The Election Commission has sought a report from state chief secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay and the commission’s two special observers Vivek Dubey and Ajay Nayak in connection to yesterday’s incident of alleged attack on Miss Banerjee by 5 p.m. tomorrow.

A letter in this regard was issued by ECI secretary Rakesh Kumar.