Political leaders extend Eid greetings in Hooghly

Leaders from all political parties gathered at Rishra Wellington Ground today to exchange Eid greetings after the namaz.

Serampore MP Kalyan Banerjee, Serampore MLA Dr Sudipto Roy, Rishra Municipality chairman Vijay Sagar Mishra and Serampore Municipality chairman-in-council (CIC) Santosh Singh were present on the occasion.

TMC leaders extended their Eid greetings and best wishes. On this holy occasion, Serampore MP Kalyan Banerjee refrained from making any political statements. He said, “We, the people of India and Bengal, are united in a harmonious bond of love, peace, brotherhood, and communal harmony. Though we may belong to different religions, faiths, and beliefs, we stand together as Indians, devoted to our nation. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee advocates peace, love, and communal harmony. She holds equal respect for all religions. Bengal is a place where people from all faiths participate in each other’s religious festivals and celebrations. There are no ill feelings among different communities. However, some communal forces are constantly attempting to divide people based on religious sentiments and emotions. People must remain vigilant against such forces and not fall into their trap.”

Congress leader Shubankar Sarkar echoed similar sentiments, referencing the teachings of Sri Ramakrishna Paramhansa: “Joto mot, tato poth”, which advocates peace, love, brotherhood, and communal harmony. He warned that “some communal parties are engaging in divisive politics by manipulating religious sentiments and emotions. The state government must ensure that no unruly incidents occur during Ram Navami.”

CPI-M leader Tirthankar Roy stated: “I have not come here as a political figure but as a common man to exchange Eid greetings. Communal harmony and a sense of brotherhood keep our nation strong and united. We must continue to resist the communal forces attempting to divide people through distorted religious narratives.”