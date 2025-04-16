Policeman arrested on kidnapping charges

The Serampore police have arrested Ashok Das, an ASI at Chandannagar court on the charges of kidnapping Tarak Bhoumik (64), a resident of Padavati colony, Baidyabati. The policeman had demanded a ransom of Rs 30 lakh. Tarak runs a tea shop at Peyarapore, near Delhi Road highway.

Last Monday, he was dragged into a four wheeler and whisked away. Later, kin of the victim received phone calls demanding the ransom.

During investigation a phone call of the kidnapper was tracked and was arrested. The kidnapped person was found in the house of the kidnapper at Rajar Bazar Seoraphuli.

Chandannagar Commissionerate commissioner Amit P Jawalgi said departmental investigation will be carried out against the kidnapper.