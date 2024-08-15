Police tampered with proof: MP Abhijit Gangopadhyay

Former Justice of Calcutta High Court and BJP MP from Tamluk, Abhijit Gangopadhyay, took to the streets today in Kolkata for the first time in a political movement, despite previously participating in election campaigns.

Before the rally began, he criticized chief minister Mamata Banerjee by alleging that before the CBI took over the investigation of the R G Kar incident, the police had already destroyed evidence. He also stated what he would have done if he was still in the chair. He said, “There is no safety for women in the state. Instead of punishing the accused, there is an attempt to shield them. The chief minister herself has taken up the task of destroying evidence.”

On Wednesday, a rally was organized by the BJP Mahila Morcha, starting from College Street. The rally was joined by the MP. There, he said, “The police have arrested only one person. The arrested person should have been medically examined immediately. It was crucial to check if there were any scratch or bite marks on the body, but the police didn’t do that to destroy evidence. So, if the case goes to court, the lawyer of the accused will argue that there should have been scratch or bite marks on the body if it was a case of rape resistance. Since there are no such marks, you can understand how the police have destroyed the evidence in the case!”

He claimed that the rule of law is missing in the state. He said, “Even when I was a judge, I had said that the law of the ruler is prevailing in this state instead of the rule of law. This has now been proven again.”

As the BJP’s rally neared R G Kar Hospital on Wednesday, the situation became tense. A rally by Left supporters also reached the hospital at the same time and the two rallies faced each other and a scuffle ensued between the two rally supporters. However, before the situation could escalate, the police intervened and separated the two groups.