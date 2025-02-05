Police probes case of 12-yr-old girl’s suspected kidnapping

A Class VII girl, who was visiting her school friend’s place during Saraswati Puja on Monday was allegedly kidnapped. The police have interrogated her classmate and two senior boys in connection with the incident.

Twelve-year-old Avora Bhattacharya, daughter of Swastika Bhattacharya, a staff nurse with Durgapur Steel Plant’s main hospital, had left home yesterday morning to join Saraswati Puja. She’s a student of ICSE-affiliated girl’s high school.

Swastika said, “She went to the house of her classmate Adrija Basu in Harshavardhana Road, about five km from my place yesterday morning.” She added: “But when my daughter didn’t return in the evening, I started searching for her and I was worried when her classmate told me that Avora had left a long time back in the afternoon.”

The matter was informed to the police late last night and the police picked up Adrija and her two neighbourhood boys this morning and found anomaly when the boys told police that they’d dropped Avora at Amaravati area in neighbouring New Township PS area, about eight kilometre from Harshavardhana Road. The police later gathered CCTV footage where Avora was seen walking alone near the B-1 crossing.

The woman lodged a kidnapping complaint today. The deputy commissioner of police, Durgapur, Abhishek Gupta said, “We’ve received a complaint. We haven’t found any footage showing the girl was forced to leave as yet.”