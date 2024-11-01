Police probe death of a man in Jorabagan

Mystery shrouds over the death of an elderly person at Jorabagan, whose blood-stained body was recovered from his room on Thursday. The deceased had been identified as Abhijit Banerjee (58). A resident of Jorabagan Lane, the deceased was an employee of an insurance company, police sources said.

According to police, preliminary investigation into the death revealed homicide. The body had been sent for post-mortem. According to family members of the deceased, the victim used to live in one porting of the four-storey building and his sister lived downstairs.

Claimed one of the family members that like every morning, on Thursday morning too, a cup of tea was taken to his room upstairs but despite repeated knocks at the door, he did not open.

Finally, when they managed to enter the room through another door, they found that he was lying in a pool of blood. Blood stains were also found on the walls. Police have launched an investigation into the alleged murder. The kin and the family members were being interrogated, claimed an officer.