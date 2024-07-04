Police on alert after rise in mob lynching cases

The recent mob lynching incidents that took place in the district have not only shaken the common people but also alarmed the district police. The police are making announcements on the public address system warning people not to take law in their hands.

A youth Ashis Baul Das at Pandua Darbhashini area, after attending Manasha Puja was on his way back home on his bike. He accidentally hit another bike from the rear at Gorugharh area. Local youth attacked Ashis. They mercilessly thrashed him and left him seriously injured. He was carried to his house and was admitted at Pandua Gramin Hospital but was soon shifted to Chinsurah hospital. Still critical, he was rushed to a hospital in Kolkata on Saturday. He died in Kolkata.

The family members of the victim lodged a complaint with the Pandua police. The police then arrested Laltu Baul Das and Shubhankar Das. The police are in search of others involved in mob lynching.

In another incident, a group of people picked up Biswajit Manna (23) from his house on Sunday evening at Ranabadh in Pharpur gram panchayat, Tarakeswar. They suspected that Biswajit had committed theft. The commercial vehicle driver was badly thrashed by the group of people. His mother pleaded that her son was innocent but the mob paid no heed to it. They seriously injured Biswajit. He was rushed to Tarakeswar Gramin Hospital where the attending doctor declared him brought-dead.

The police have arrested Bikash Samanta, Debkanta Samanta and are in search of others.