Police distribute summer safety kits to traffic personnel

Special summer safety kits have been procured by local police keeping in mind the health of the traffic personnel on duty under the scorching sun.

The summer safety kit distribution programme was held at Pearapore in Serampore in the presence of commissioner of police Amit P Javalgi.

The commissioner said the department was aware of the problems that the traffic police personnel face in the scorching sun. As a preventive measure, safety kits were distributed among the traffic police personnel which include an umbrella, anti-glare sunglasses, water bottles, ORS packets, a bag with other safety accessories to safeguard the traffic police from heat and rain and dehydration.

Doctors advise traffic police to protect themselves from the sun’s harmful effects by using umbrellas, caps and taking frequent breaks in the shade. They should also apply sunscreen, use soap with oil and apply coconut oil or cold cream to prevent dry and itchy skin.