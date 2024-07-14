Police directives to Muharram organizers

In view of Muharram on 17th of this month, the district police held a meeting at Rishra police station with the Muharram organizers and committees towards peace and communal harmony. The meeting was held with Akhara, Tajia Committee leaders and organizers. In the meeting were present DCP of Serampore zone Arnab Biswas, ACP Shubhankar Biswas, SDO Shambhu Deep Sarkar, Serampore PS in-charge Sukhamay Chakrabarty, Rishra police station officer in-charge Sanjay Sarkar, Serampore Municipality chairman Giridhari Shah, Rishra Municipality chairman Vijay Sagar Mishra, vice-chairman Zahid Hasan Khan and other police officers.

ACP Shubhankar Biswas said the high court directives in this regard have to be followed strictly by the Muharram organizers and committees. A pre-fixed time schedule has to be maintained and the procession will have to strictly adhere to the pre-fixed road map. Display of weapons, provocative gestures and activities are strictly prohibited. Above all prior permission has to be taken from the police to bring out the procession. It is expected that people of both the communities play a vital role in maintaining a sense of brotherhood.

The police have taken elaborate security measures to maintain law and order in the areas.

