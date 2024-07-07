Police bust car-lifting racket

Police today busted an inter-state car lifting racket and arrested three members of the gang, allegedly from Bihar.

The arrests follow a specific tip-off from an app-cab driver, who was looted midway and beaten up after three members of the car-lifting gang boarded his car hired from Kolkata.

City police sources said the incident happened on 17 March, when three gang members boarded an app cab for their trip to Jhalda, Purulia after hiring it from Girish Park area of north Kolkata.

Midway through their journey, the three passengers waylaid him flaunting a knife and then tied him up and looted his two mobiles and cash he had, near Saltora in Bankura. They then allegedly threw him outside and fled in the same car towards neighbouring Bihar.

The driver, who was later identified as Samrat Mishra, had lodged a complaint at Saltora police station. Based on his plaint, the cops started an inquiry.

Following a tip-off from its sources, a team of Bankura police first nabbed one of the alleged members, identified as Sanjit Kumar Rabidas from Giridhi in Bihar.

Following interrogation of Rabidas, police picked up another accomplice from Bihar, Bikas Kumar and Vijay Kumar, who the police claimed had booked and hired the app cab from Kolkata and who served the SIM of the alleged mobile from which the car had been booked.

Launching a drive, the Saltora police recovered the missing car on Friday.

Investigations revealed, the police claimed that Sahani, who was a car driver in Bihar had allegedly purchased the car in lieu of a hefty sum from the gang members