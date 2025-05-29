PM Modi’s Gangtok programme rescheduled as cops check security measures

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled programme in Gangtok has been advanced by an hour from the earlier announced timing, Gangtok district police said today.

Following the rescheduling, the Prime Minister is expected to leave Gangtok around noon for Alipurduar in North Bengal, according to the Sikkim Police. He is slated to attend another programme in Bihar and will fly to Patna from Alipurduar via Hasimara Air Base on Thursday afternoon, sources said.

As per the revised itinerary, the Prime Minister will arrive at Bagdogra in Siliguri late Thursday morning and will fly to Gangtok by helicopter. Almost all arrangements in both Gangtok and Alipurduar have been updated to align with the new schedule. A successful helicopter landing trial was conducted on yesterday, while special vehicles for the PM’s convoy have arrived in Alipurduar and completed trial runs.

Alipurduar MP Manoj Tigga, who is overseeing preparations at the venue in coordination with local authorities, said final touches are now underway. “Most of the arrangements are complete. We are focusing on the finishing details,” he told reporters.

Meanwhile, the Sikkim home department has issued an official advisory confirming that Prime Minister Modi has “graciously consented” to attend the golden jubilee celebration of statehood on 29 May at Paljor stadium as the chief guest.

On this historic occasion, all officers from the rank of deputy secretary and equivalent, as well as staff from state government departments, PSUs, and central government agencies based in Gangtok, have been invited to attend in traditional attire and be seated by 7.30 a.m. Government ID cards are mandatory for entry, and attendees have been advised not to carry backpacks, polythene bags, umbrellas, or single-use plastic bottles. Additional advisories have been issued on school and office closures, traffic restrictions, and designated pick-up points in and around Gangtok.

Anticipation, protests, and political undercurrents

As the region gears up for the Prime Minister’s visit, public enthusiasm is palpable—especially among tea garden workers and residents of the Hills, who are eagerly awaiting his speech. Posters have begun appearing in parts of the Hills, raising local demands including the call for a separate state.

In contrast, an anti-BJP organisation staged a rally in the tea belt on Monday, highlighting long-standing issues such as provident fund irregularities and labour concerns in tea estates.

The Prime Minister’s visit to Alipurduar—his first in several years—is generating considerable excitement, particularly among tea workers. The BJP is making a concerted effort to mobilise a large crowd at Alipurduar Parade Ground, drawing attendees even from nearby districts. However, the ruling Trinamul Congress is reportedly keeping a close watch and allegedly trying to discourage attendance.

Adding to the controversy, the North Bengal State Transport Corporation has reportedly denied a BJP request for buses, citing a shortage of vehicles.

The visit also coincides with shifting political dynamics in the region. Former Alipurduar MP and ex-Union minister of state for minority affairs, John Barla, who recently defected to the TMC from the BJP, has begun reaching out to his former supporters in the tea belt ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections. In response, sitting MP Manoj Tigga claimed that 50 families from the TMC in Garganda Tea Garden under the Madarihat Assembly segment have joined the BJP and will attend the PM’s programme.

Tigga has personally invited people from various walks of life to the event. He also admitted that after the conclusion of the PM’s official engagements, a public meeting will follow which will have clear political undertones.

“We will take the PM’s message to the booth level, keeping in mind the 2026 Assembly elections,” Tigga said. “The results in 2026 will be even better than those of 2021.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted in his X-handle: “At around 11 AM tomorrow, 29th May, I look forward to being among my sisters and brothers of Sikkim to participate in a programme to mark Sikkim@50. India is very proud of the contribution of Sikkim towards national progress. The unique culture of Sikkim is also widely admired.”