# Bengal

Plantation drive

South Point High School has proposed to take up a sustained tree plantation programme in collaboration with the department of forest and the Kolkata Municipal Corporation.

SNS | Kolkata | July 31, 2024 8:09 am

Plantation drive

representational image (iStock photo)

As a part of the programme saplings will be planted in the vicinity of the school premises in and around Cornfield Road tomorrow in the presence of local councillor Sudarshana Mukherjee, a former pupil of the school.

