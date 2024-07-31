Plantation drive

World record tree plantation attempt at MP’s Indore
People from all walks of life participated enthusiastically and planted saplings in a bid to plant 11 lakh trees in a day at Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday and create a world record.
South Point High School has proposed to take up a sustained tree plantation programme in collaboration with the department of forest and the Kolkata Municipal Corporation.
South Point High School has proposed to take up a sustained tree plantation programme in collaboration with the department of forest and the Kolkata Municipal Corporation.
As a part of the programme saplings will be planted in the vicinity of the school premises in and around Cornfield Road tomorrow in the presence of local councillor Sudarshana Mukherjee, a former pupil of the school.
Advertisement
Advertisement