Planning elaborate agitation on JU crisis after higher secondary examination: Bengal LoP

The BJP is planning an elaborate and larger agitation over the ongoing crisis at Kolkata’s Jadavpur University (JU) in the coming days after the ongoing higher secondary examinations are over, West Bengal Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said on Sunday.

“On March 16, we will conduct a citizen’s convention at Jadavpur. After the higher secondary examination is over we will be having programmes outside the campus. We will be organising programmes to make people aware of the anti-national activities going on,” he said while leading a protest rally against the March 1 ruckus within the university in which two students were severely injured and hospitalised after being allegedly hit by the car of the West Bengal education minister Bratya Basu.

Adhikari said that they will continue with their demands for the arrests of Bratya Basu and his accompanying Trinamool Congress leader Om Prakash Mishra. He claimed that both CPI(M) and Trinamool Congress are responsible for the ongoing crisis at Jadavpur University.

His comments come in the wake of doubts raised by a section of the BJP leaders that the March 1 chaos at Jadavpur University was nothing but a drama scripted jointly by Trinamool Congress and CPI(M).

BJP councillor in Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Sajal Ghosh said that after his party has emerged as the biggest political opponent of Trinamool Congress in West Bengal and the Left parties becoming insignificant, the March 1 chaos at Jadavpur University could be a ploy by Trinamool Congress to project CPI(M) and its student wing SFI as still being relevant.

“The March 1 chaos within the university was a drama produced by Trinamool Congress and directed by CPI(M), where the state Education Minister was just an actor,” Ghosh claimed.

The ruckus broke out within the university campus on March 1 when the Minister’s car was allegedly stopped after it entered the campus, and a scuffle followed. The students were demanding immediate elections for the university’s students’ council.

The agitating students alleged that while Basu decided to leave the campus in the face of the protests, his vehicle deliberately hit the two agitating students, following which they were severely injured and had to be hospitalised. Amid the protests, the Minister received minor injuries and fell sick. He was taken to the state-run S.S.K.M. Medical College & Hospital and was discharged later.