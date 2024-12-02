Permanent municipal staff of Champdany Municipality go unpaid for three months

The Champdany Municipality faces unique challenges that set it apart from other municipalities in the district. A significant portion of its land is occupied by three jute mills, and 70 per cent of the population resides in slum areas. Its remote location, far from the nearest railway stations of Baidyabati and Bhadreswar, and the lack of direct access to state and national highways hinder its economic growth and development.

Due to these geographical constraints and socio-economic factors, the municipality struggles to generate sufficient revenue to support its operations. As a result, the salaries of nearly 200 permanent staff have been delayed for the past three months. Pensioners are also deprived of their pensions, and gratuity payments are pending. The municipality faces an annual deficit of approximately three crore rupees.

The municipality’s head, Mr. Suresh Mishra, has repeatedly appealed to the state government to grant Champdany a special status and provide financial assistance. This would enable the timely payment of salaries, pensions, and gratuities. The lengthy process of releasing development funds from the state government further exacerbates the municipality’s challenges. This delay in implementing development schemes often leads to public discontent and blame directed at the municipality and the ruling party

