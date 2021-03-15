West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who was campaigning for the second day in a row on a wheelchair, addressed an election rally in Purulia where she said, ‘People’s pain is greater than my pain’, referring to the injury sustained in an alleged attack in Nandigram last week.

“Some people thought I would be confined to home after this injury. But the pain of the people is greater than mine and so I have decided to move around,” said Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

She further said, “I was injured in an incident and it’s my good luck that I survived. I have a plaster and I cannot walk. No other government in the world has been able to do as much work as ours.”

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief highlighted the schemes and policies of the state government and said that the government will continue to deliver food to the people that the government had provided during the coronavirus pandemic. She said, “The TMC government will remain and you will continue to get free ration. We will deliver ration to your doorstep. You don’t have to come to shops after May.”

The CM launched an attack on the BJP and said that the BJP won here in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections because of lies. She said, “The BJP won here because of lies. They are selling off everything.”

Holding the BJP led central government responsible for fuel price hike she said, “We are engaged in development and BJP is increasing prices of fuel and gas, there is no kerosene also.”

She raised the slogans of ‘BJP hatao, desh bachao’ and ‘khela hobe, dekha hobe, jeeta hobe’. She said, “People from the civil society who raise voice against the government are silenced, political parties are being silenced. I will continue to fight against such practices.”

She attacked her political opponents, the BJP, Congress and CPM and said, “Don’t need BJP, don’t need Congress, don’t need CPM. Oust the BJP, ‘khela hobe, dekha hobe, jeeta hobe.”

The CM will fight the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections from Nandigram seat where she is pitted against BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari, who is a TMC turncoat.

West Bengal assembly elections will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting on April 29. The results will be declared on May 2.