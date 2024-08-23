People mourn Chandannagar lights artist Babu Pal

Chandannagar’s colourful lights have gathered overwhelming appreciation from within the country and abroad.

Sridhar Das from Chandannagar was the first to receive worldwide recognition for his magical lights presentations. Through his skill and creativity, he could bring alive anything through skillfully arranging the LED lights.

Babu Pal learnt the art from Sridhar, who urged his subordinate to always uphold the creativity of Chandannagar lights, which has brought so much recognition and appreciation worldwide.

Babu Pal, following the path shown by Sridhar Das, by dint of his hard work earned the moniker, ‘light wizard of Chandannagar.

During Jagadhatri Puja, Babu Pal came up with new innovative ideas and themes each year through his magical light presentation. Disneyland, Mickey Mouse, Olympics, Cricket World Cup, awareness on dengue, awareness on Covid were his themes, which mesmerized people over ages.

The big-ticket Durga Pujas in Kolkata have the first preference for Babu Pal’s lighting show from Chandannagar.

During Diwali, Pal used to get calls from Amitabh Bachchan and his lights were also displayed in Dubai and Paris and other foreign countries.

Babu Pal continued paying his team members and artists during the pandemic and they are lamenting his death.

The Chandannagar mayor, Deputy mayor, councillors, members of Chandannagar and Bhadreswar Jagadhatri Puja committees, hundreds of light workers and artists were present to bid him the final farewell. Sridhar Das too expressed profound sadness over the demise of Babu Pal, who passed away after battling cancer for three years.