Pension outreach programme for defence personnel

A two-day defence pension outreach programme – Raksha Pension Samadhan Aayojan – commenced on Friday at Vijay Durg, Kolkata. The event, being held on 27–28 June 2025, is a joint initiative by the Indian Army’s Eastern Command and the Principal Controller of Defence Accounts (Pensions), Prayagraj.

The outreach programme is aimed at providing a direct interface between ex-servicemen (ESM), their dependents, widows of armed forces personnel, and retired civilian defence employees with the competent pension authorities, enabling prompt redressal of pension-related grievances.

The event was inaugurated by Sugata Ghosh Dastidar, financial advisor (Defence Services), ministry of defence. The event witnessed the participation of 573 veterans, widows and dependents from the three services, and retired MoD civilian employees.

In his remarks, Lt Gen Mohit Malhotra Chief of Staff HQ Eastern Command highlighted the sustained and multi-pronged efforts being undertaken by the central government and the Indian Army to address the evolving challenges faced by the veteran community. He emphasized that the welfare of veterans remains a top priority and that systematic mechanisms have been put in place to ensure the timely resolution of pension-related issues, improved access to entitlements, and enhanced outreach through dedicated veteran support cells.

Senior officials from PCDA (P), Prayagraj, were present on-ground to assist with the resolution of pension anomalies, verification of documents, and provide expert guidance on complex cases. Their presence underscores the emphasis on transparent, timely, and efficient service delivery. This initiative reflects the Indian Army’s steadfast commitment to the welfare, dignity, and continued care of its veteran community.