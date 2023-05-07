Patient’s death: Kin on rampage at BMCH

A woman, taken to Burdwan Medical College and Hospital died after a caesarean operation. It resulted in chaos as the deceased’s family members and kin alleged that she died due to negligence by the hospital authority.

Shantana Bagdi (30) of Bahirghanya in Galsi PS area was shifted to the hospital due to labour pain on Friday. She underwent a cesarean surgery and delivered a male baby. After surgery, she’d a ligation operation, where one of her urinary drainage was wrongly cut, causing extensive bleeding.

The woman died on Saturday morning. The family members and neighbours of the deceased complained that the ‘wrongful’ surgery caused the death of the patient. They indulged in act of vandalism in the hospital. One contingent of RAF later controlled the situation.