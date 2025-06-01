Passenger amenities to be enhanced at Serampore railway station

The All Bengal Citizens Forum met with the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Eastern Railway to discuss passenger amenities at Serampore railway station.

The Forum’s president, Sailen Parbat, said: “Our meeting with the DRM of Eastern Railway was very fruitful. We greatly appreciated and thanked the concerned railway authorities for removing the unauthorised occupation on the station platforms and the surrounding areas of Serampore railway station. Passengers now have ample space on the platforms and feel much safer and more secure.”

Advertisement

During the discussions, the DRM assured the forum members that initiatives would be taken to extend the platform shelters on both the up and down platforms, and to provide separate lavatories for male and female passengers. As per ongoing railway projects and schemes, further upgrade and beautification of the station will follow.

Advertisement