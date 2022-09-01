Partha, Arpita get another 14-day judicial custody

Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee, who now are in judicial custody, would continue to remain so for the next 14 days as the Special ED court today, in a virtual hearing, rejected bail application made by the former minister’s legal team on health grounds.

The court also quashed the petition seeking physical hearing of both the accused as the enforcement directorate, made a strong case opposing the bail, claimed that 30 more bank accounts, allegedly in the name of the former minister had been found and required further quizzing in jail.

Earlier, the counsel for Chatterjee had moved a petition seeking bail on health grounds as the former minister needed treatment, remaining at home and if necessary the court could keep him under house arrest, under surveillance.

Earlier Chatterjee’s counsel during the hearing claimed that since he was not a minister anymore and did not hold any post he is no more an influential person, which the ED vehemently opposed.

Finally, the court had extended the remand of both Partha and Arpita to 14 days and granted the central agency permission to quiz them in prison.