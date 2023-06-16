West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar on Friday wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah requesting immediate intervention in the security situation for the upcoming Panchayat elections in West Bengal.

In this letter, Sukanta Majumdar said that the present scenario in West Bengal presents a grave concern for the safety and well-being of the citizens. “I am writing to bring to your attention the alarming and deteriorating lawlessness situation in West Bengal, particularly with regard to the upcoming Panchayat elections in the state. The current scenario presents a grave concern for the safety and well-being of the citizens and the fair conduct of the democratic process,” the letter read.

He further stated that the review petition filed by TMC against the Kolkata High Court order to deploy central forces in the state raised serious doubts.

“I would like to draw your attention to the review petition filed by West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief, Mamata Banerjee, against the recent Kolkata High Court order. The High Court had ordered the deployment of central forces throughout the state for the Panchayat elections, recognizing the need for a secure and impartial electoral process,” the letter read.

“The review petition raises doubts about the High Court’s decision, further complicating the matter and potentially hampering the deployment of central forces,” it added.

He further mentioned that recent incidents of violence and acts of terror in West Bengal have raised serious concerns about the state’s overall law and order situation.

“Just a few days ago, a shocking discovery was made when 20 bombs were recovered from a house situated behind a TMC office in Birbhum district. This discovery underscores the presence of illicit arms and explosives, which pose a significant threat to the safety of the people and the electoral process,” the letter read.

“Additionally, at the conclusion of the nomination filing for the West Bengal Panchayat polls, three individuals lost their lives due to violent incidents, and numerous others sustained injuries. The incidents of shootings and arson during this crucial phase of the electoral process indicate a dangerous trend that could escalate further if immediate action is not taken,” it added.

Sukanta Majumdar said that such incidents demonstrate the vulnerability of the citizens and safety has to be ensured to instil confidence in the electoral process.

“Considering the gravity of the situation, I kindly request your immediate intervention and proactive measures to address the concerns in West Bengal. It is crucial to prioritize the safety of the people and guarantee a fair and transparent election,” the letter read.

“I urge you to expedite the deployment of central forces as per the Kolkata High Court order, to maintain law and order, and to prevent any further incidents of violence or disruption,” it added.

The final day of filing nominations on June 15 witnessed continued clashes across various parts of the state, including an outbreak of violence at the Block Development Office in Birbhum’s Ahmadpur, where crude bombs were reportedly thrown.

In an effort to maintain order, heavy security deployment has been made in the South 24 Parganas district. Tension and unease prevailed in several areas, particularly the Bhangar block, where clashes between supporters of the ruling TMC and Naushad Siddiqui-led Indian Secular Front (ISF) over the past two days.

The two sets of supporters were seen on the roads, wielding sticks, as the police struggled to maintain law and order.

The panchayat elections in West Bengal will be held in a single phase on July 8, with the counting of votes scheduled for July 11.

The panchayat polls in West Bengal are likely to see a fierce contest between the BJP and the ruling Trinamool Congress, which is being touted as a litmus test for both parties ahead of next year’s Lok Sabha elections.