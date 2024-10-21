Panagarh Stngetting revamp under Indian Railways’ Amrit Bharat station scheme

The railway station in the town of Panagarh under Asansol Division of Eastern Railway is undergoing significant redevelopment under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, focusing on upgrading passenger facilities and services. “The modernisation project is nearing completion, with the majority of work already finished and the remaining tasks being completed swiftly.

This redevelopment will greatly enhance the overall passenger experience, offering modern infrastructure, improved accessibility, and upgraded services, making Panagarh Station a more efficient and passenger-friendly travel hub,” according to Chetna Nand Singh, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Asansol. Panagarh is situated on the Bardhaman-Asansol section, a critical part of the Howrah-Gaya–Delhi line, Howrah–Allahabad–Mumbai line, and Howrah–Delhi main line of Indian Railways. With its proximity to the Asansol-Durgapur industrial belt, Panagarh has become a hub for investments, housing major industries including an industrial park of West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation (WBIDC).

Moreover, the Defense Ministry plans to establish Panagarh, HQ of the Indian Army’s Mountain Strike Corps, as the biggest military hub in eastern India over the next few years due to its stra tegic location. Any infrastructure development in the railways here will be a significant boost to the Army in the eastern and north-eastern parts of the country. Key redevelopment works at Panagarh Station include the construction of a new station building, which will feature modern amenities and improved services for passengers.

Two lifts are being installed to enhance accessibility, particularly for the elderly and differently-abled. The existing facade and elevation will also be upgraded, with modern lighting installations to ensure a vibrant and well-illuminated station. Interior improvements such as revamped waiting halls, ticket counters, and the provision of high-quality durable furniture will enhance passenger comfort.