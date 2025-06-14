Overcast skies and light rain likely in city

A mostly cloudy sky is expected to hover over Kolkata and its adjoining suburban areas today, according to the latest weather bulletin from the Alipore Meteorological Department.

The forecast indicates the possibility of light to moderate rain, accompanied by thunderstorms in isolated parts of the city over the next 24 hours. Daytime temperatures in Kolkata are likely to hover around a maximum of 34°C and a minimum near 27°C. On Thursday, the city recorded a high of 34.4°C, which was marginally (.1°C) below normal. The minimum temperature stood at 28.2°C, about 1°C above the seasonal average.

Humidity levels added to the discomfort, with morning relative humidity peaking at 90 per cent, while the minimum dipped to 61 per cent, resulting in a muggy atmosphere across the city. Looking ahead, the regional weather office has sounded an alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in several parts of West Bengal. Northern districts, including Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar, may experience extremely heavy showers on Saturday, with thundercloud activity likely to intensify.

Meanwhile, parts of south Bengal are also bracing for widespread rainfall between Monday and Tuesday. The weather pattern is being influenced by active southwesterly winds and a significant incursion of moisture-laden air from the Bay of Bengal. This increased moisture content, coupled with atmospheric instability, is expected to trigger thunderstorms and heavy downpours across various districts, the Met department said.

Authorities have urged residents in vulnerable areas to stay alert, especially as the monsoon inches closer to full strength across the region.