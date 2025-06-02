Over 1,350 tourists stranded in Lachung, Lachen; search on for 8 missing

Efforts to evacuate more than 1,350 stranded tourists from Lachung and Lachen in north Sikkim remained suspended today due to continuous heavy rainfall and extensive damage to roads and bridges, officials said.

Superintendent of police, Mangan district, Sonam Detchu Bhutia, confirmed that adverse weather conditions and infrastructure damage had made evacuation efforts impossible for now.

A total of 1,236 domestic tourists and two foreign nationals remain stranded in Lachung, while 112 domestic tourists and four foreign nationals are stuck in Lachen, Mr Bhutia said.

“We are planning to resume evacuation from Lachung tomorrow if the weather permits,” he added. “However, evacuating tourists from Lachen may take at least two to three more days, as almost all connecting roads have been cut off and a key bridge has been washed away.”

Despite the situation, all tourists are reported to be safe and are staying in hotels, where hoteliers have extended support by supplying food from their reserves. Mr Bhutia also assured that the government has sufficient food grain stock in its local go downs to last for at least two months.

Meanwhile, the Phidang Bailey Bridge, a crucial link between Mangan and Chungthang, suffered partial damage due to the swollen Teesta River. Though repairs have been made, vehicle movement is still restricted. Authorities are expected to inspect the structure before allowing the passage of light vehicles.

Search for Missing Tourists Continues

Heavy rainfall has also disrupted search and rescue operations for eight missing tourists who were swept away after their vehicle plunged into the Teesta River on 29 May.

Of the 11 people in the vehicle, two—Swayam Supratim Nayak and Sairaj Jena, both from Odisha—were rescued the same night and are currently undergoing treatment at STNM Hospital in Gangtok.

Despite the deployment of fresh teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), rising water levels in the river have forced authorities to halt search operations temporarily.

The missing include four tourists from Odisha—Ajit Kumar Nayak, Sunita Nayak, Sahil Jena, and Itshiri Jena; two from Tripura—Debjyoti Joy Dev and Swapnanil Deb; and two from Uttar Pradesh—Kaushalendra Pratap Singh and Ankita Singh. The driver has been identified as Passang Denu Sherpa of Singhik, north Sikkim.

“We have recovered mobile phones, identity cards, and other belongings from the accident site. Although the vehicle has been located, it remains submerged due to the rising water level,” said Mr Bhutia.

Search operations will resume once conditions improve, he added.