Opposition demands introduction of Bidhansabha TV in West Bengal Assembly

Dr. Sankar Ghosh, the Chief Whip of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, today urged the State Government to introduce a dedicated television channel for the Assembly, similar to Lok Sabha TV. Addressing the press after the formation of a central committee for BJP leaders associated with tea plantations in North Bengal, Dr. Ghosh highlighted several unresolved issues affecting tea plantation workers, including the prov sion of land rights, conversion of leasehold land into freehold land, and the implementation of minimum wages.

He criticised the recent decision by the Assembly Speaker to discard these matters without debate. “There has been no debate or discussion on these crucial issues. The people remain in the dark about what transpires during Assembly sessions, learning only from press conferences by ruling party ministers and MLAs,” Dr. Ghosh stated. He called for the introduction of Bidhansabha TV to provide the public with transparency and real-time access to Assembly proceedings. The demand for Bidhansabha TV was also supported by Alipurduar MP Manoj Tigga, who was recently nominated as Chairman of the central committee for trade unions in tea plantations. Mr. Tigga, a former Chief Whip of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, criticized the state’s handling of tea plantation issues, emphasizing that law and labor are state subjects.

Mr. Tigga cited his experience in the Lok Sabha, where a two-hour debate was allowed on the issue of abnormal air fare hikes raised by an Opposition MP. He contrasted this with the lack of discussion in the State Assembly on critical issues affecting tea plantation labourers, including minimum wages and other benefits. Expressing concern about the closure of several tea plantations, Mr. Tigga demanded that the state government grant land rights to tea workers for the land they currently occupy. The Opposition leaders underscored the need for greater transparency and public awareness of Assembly proceedings through the proposed Bidhansa bha TV, ensuring that the voices of marginalized com munities are heard and addressed.

