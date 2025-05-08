Operation Sindoor brings justice, but grief remains: Families

As news broke of India’s overnight military retaliation targeting terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, the families of three West Bengal residents killed in the recent Pahalgam terror attack expressed a mix of grief, gratitude, and renewed calls for justice.

Indian Army’s midnight operation, codenamed Operation Sindoor, is being hailed by many as a decisive counter strike. According to defence sources, nine terror launch pads were destroyed using precision missile strikes. This came days after militants attacked Indian civilians in the Pahalgam region of Jammu and Kashmir, killing several, including three tourists from West Bengal.

In Kolkata’s Behala, the widow of Sameer Guha, one of the victims, broke down as she thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian Army. “We went there for a holiday. I saw my husband killed in front of my eyes. This pain will never leave me. But I am thankful to the Prime Minister for responding. I only hope this never happens to another family. I also want killers, who unleashed terror attacks on innocent tourists, to be arrested and given severe punishment,” she said, battling tears.

In Purulia, the family of Manishranjan Mishra, another victim, echoed her sentiments but went further. “This is just the beginning,” a relative said. “We want every single terrorist and their supporters – both in Pakistan and within India – to be brought to justice. Those who shelter them, glorify them, or cheer for Pakistan must also be held accountable.” Sohini Adhikari, widow of Bitan Adhikari from Baishnabghata, said the strike brought a measure of peace but not closure. “Thank you, Modi ji, for the fitting reply. But no missile can bring back my husband. I only pray no child ever has to watch a loved one taken away by terror again.” Following the Pahalgam attack, India had warned of a “befitting response” and even cancelled several bilateral engagements with Pakistan. The early hours of Tuesday saw that warning turn into action, in what military analysts describe as a calibrated but bold escalation. For the grieving families in Bengal, however, the pain lingers.

A family spokesperson said: “We want the government to not stop here. All terrorists and their supporters must be rooted out. Even those in India who openly support Pakistan and justify such violence — they should be dealt with the same way.” The Pahalgam attack had triggered national outrage, with calls for decisive action. The Indian government, while tightening diplomatic screws on Pakistan, had also hinted at possible military retribution. Tuesday’s pre-dawn strike confirmed those warnings. As the country absorbs the news of the retaliatory operation, many are hailing it as a sign of India’s resolve. Yet, for the families, no operation, however successful, can erase the trauma. “Let this be the last time,” Sohini said, her voice breaking. “Let no more families become what we have become.”

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier announced financial assistance for the families of the three Bengali civilians killed in the recent terror attack in Pahalgam. On Tuesday, state ministers Firhad Hakim and Aroop Biswas personally handed over cheques of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of two of the victims, fulfilling the state government’s promise.

The victims, Bitaan Adhikari from Patuli, Sameer Guha from Behala, and Manishranjan Mishra from Purulia, were among the 26 people killed in a brazen militant ambush in Kashmir’s Baisaran Valley.

Yesterday, Mr Hakim and Mr Biswas first visited Sameer Guha’s residence in Behala before heading to Bitaan Adhikari’s home in Patuli to deliver the financial assistance on behalf of the state government. According to family sources, Bitaan was the sole breadwinner for both households. Given the family’s dependency, Nabanna officials confirmed that Adhikari’s parents were informed they would receive half of the ex-gratia compensation. In addition, chief minister Banerjee has directed the state to provide a monthly pension of Rs 10,000 to Bitaan’s parents, recognising their vulnerable financial position.