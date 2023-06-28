Only six months left for Modi regime: CM

Without naming Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee today said he has only six months to live politically. Addressing a panchayat election rally at Chekunda Bandari in Jalpaiguri on Tuesday, Chief Minister Miss Banerjee said the BJP has started appeasement of a section of minorities to retain power in the Centre. “He is showcasing minorities to earn prestige in America and Russia. But in reality they killed minorities and Muslims in Gujarat.

They kill people in encounters,” Miss Banerjee said, adding, “BJP has only six months to live. Lok Sabha election will be held in February and March 2024. The BJP will be flushed out from the Centre.” Miss Banerjee also asked the Border Security Force to do their job impartially. “Do your job independently. Today BJP is in power but it would not last long,” Miss Banerjee said. Referring to the murder of a Trinamul Congress worker Babu Hoque at an unfenced border village on the Indo Bangladesh border near Gitaldaha area in Cooch Behar, the Chief Minister said:

“We must take action.” Notably, the Trinamul Congress alleged that BJP supporters killed him and fled to Bangladesh. The Local BJP leadership branded the deceased as smuggler of contraband items and claimed the reason behind the murder was internal squabbling among him and his confederates. Cooch Behar SP Sumit Kumar said:

“We suspect a group from Bangladesh came, killed him and fled. We are investigating the incident.” The area is totally unfenced due to being a riverine zone. The Chief Minister, criticizing the BSF, announced that family members of two deceased killed in BSF firing, will be given jobs as special home guard and financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each.

She also alleged that the CPI-M, Congress and BJP are campaigning together in an attempt to defeat the Trinamul Congress. “But they would not be able to defeat my party despite their unholy understanding in Bengal,” she added. The Chief Minister also assured the tea workers that her government would give them land rights in tea areas.