One nabbed for death threat to CM

One man was arrested from Taltala for allegedly disclosing the name and photo of the deceased doctor of R G Kar Medical College and Hospital and issuing death threats against chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

The complaint was filed based on the accused’s Instagram posts and he was arrested by the Taltala police on Monday. According to police sources, the accused made several posts relating to the R G Kar incident from an Instagram handle named “Kirtisocial.” In three of these posts, the name and photo of the victim were revealed, which were found to be highly objectionable. Additionally, two more posts were the basis of a complaint lodged at the police station, where derogatory and offensive comments were made against the chief minister, including alleged death threats.

Following the complaint based on the Instagram posts, the police launched an investigation. The posts made by the accused against the chief minister were reportedly highly provocative and could have led to social unrest and violence between different groups. The police are currently interrogating the accused. Since the incident of the female doctor’s rape and murder at R G Kar Medical College came to light, there has been widespread discussion on the matter. Various individuals are expressing their opinions on social media, and there are allegations that much false information is being spread.

Despite the Supreme Court’s directive, many continue to disclose the victim’s name and photo on social media. The Kolkata Police had objected to this from the beginning. Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal held a press conference urging people not to post baseless information on social media regarding the R G Kar incident. He also warned of legal action if the victim’s name and photo were published.