One injured after neighbours clash

Neighbours clashed with each other over drying clothes in front of the houses at Sitalpur under Kulti police station area and two rounds were fired from a revolver with one person being injured.

Sanjib Sharma started beating his neighbour Kalicharan Ram and broke one of his hands with a rod and sticks. Ayush Shome, his son, rushed to save his father from the hands of Sanjib Sharma and his son.

Sharma, who is a priest by profession and locally known as Pandit Ji rushed inside his house and then fired two rounds from his revolver.

Kulti police reached the site after locals informed them and arrested Sanjib Sharma and his son Pintu. Locals alleged that seeing police coming to his house, Sanjib Sharma had thrown his revolver in the adjacent paddy fields.

Kalicharan Shome was admitted at Asansol district hospital. Locals took video of the clash on their cell phones and handed them over to the police.

Sanjib Karra, ADCP (West) of Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate said that after altercations between two neighbours, two rounds were fired and one person sustained injuries. The police are combing the area to seize the firearm.