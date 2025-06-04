On World Environment Day ER focuses on water conservation

The Howrah division of Eastern Railway observed World Environment Day with the theme ‘End Plastic Pollution’. At Bandel, emphasis was laid on the implementation of rainwater harvesting and water recycling mechanisms within railway premises.

The initiatives were aimed as a crucial step toward water conservation, reducing dependence on external sources, and promoting sustainable water management practices across railway installations. Simultaneously, a comprehensive drive was launched to clean and revive waterbodies adjacent to railway areas. This activity was undertaken at Bandel and Dhatrigram, where teams engaged in cleaning operations aimed at restoring the ecological balance and ensuring the longevity of these important natural resources. The efforts not only enhance local biodiversity but also contribute to a cleaner and greener railway environment.

Advertisement

Advertisement