Omar thanks TMC for support in difficult times

J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah on Friday thanked the Trinamool Congress for sending their 5-member team to meet the victims of the recent Pakistan’s shelling in the Rajouri and Poonch districts and assess the ground situation.

Omar told reporters in Srinagar that he was thankful to the Trinamool Congress for sending their delegation. This was the first team of a national party to visit the affected areas.

Five of their members came here and visited by the road Poonch and they are now in Rajouri. They will then visit Jammu.

It is good that they came here and are listening to the people. And we feel that some people are standing with us in such difficult times, he said.

Omar said that the Congress MP and leader of the opposition, Rahul Gandhi, will visit Poonch tomorrow.

He said that the reports on the losses due to the Pakistani shelling are almost complete, except for two places, and these will be submitted to the centre for releasing a relief package to the victims.