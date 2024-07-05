Old shirt brand back in city

Bombay Shirt Company has come back to the city and opened its stores on Shakespeare Sarani.

This is the Company’s 22nd store in the country.

Chippy (Aditya ) Mehta, COO of Bombay Shirt Company said, “We are thrilled to return to Kolkata, a city that has always been close to our hearts. Our new store is a testament to our commitment to providing our customers with an exceptional shopping experience.”

The store has been set up at 3C, Jasmine Towers on Shakespeare Sarani.

Bombay Shirt Company started its journey in 2012 as India’s first ever online custom made shirt brand and is well known for its diverse products. There are custom-made and readymade shirts catering to different categories of customers. There are tailor-made blazers, dress pants, jeans among others. The customers can choose the fabric and then fit it from their in-house tailors. The stylists at the store help the customers to pick up the fabric that is best suited for the customers.

Akshay Narvekar founder and CEO said even though the company didn’t have a store in Kolkata, the royal customer base had remained intact. The customers were eager to know when the company was coming back to the city.