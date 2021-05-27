Health department officials believe that stricter restrictions imposed by the state government will help reduce the daily number of Covid-19 infections in areas under the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC). As the number of daily cases in the entire Darjeeling district has remained high, Siliguri town saw a slight dip in the cases yesterday and the day before. Of the 47 wards in the SMC, 14 fall in Jalpaiguri district and the remaining in Darjeeling district.

“We are witnessing an up and down when it comes to the daily cases. We have also found that there was a slight drop in the cases (in the two days). We are hopeful there will be a declining trend in the next few days because of the stricter restrictions,” said Darjeeling district chief medical officer of health Dr Pralay Acharya.

The civic body area recorded 194 cases on 24 May, and it came down to 176 on 25 May, while it recorded 306 new cases today again. On 23 May, the number was 265 and it was 331 on 22 May. The stricter curbs came into place on 16 May and is supposed to remain there till 30 May.

The corporation had counted 490 cases, its highest single day count on 13 May. Health specialists tracking the cases, however, said it will be too early to come to any definite conclusion. “Definitely, the restrictions imposed by the state government will help break the transmission chain, but it will be too early to say whether the number of cases has been going down, until and unless the figure shows a consistent declining trend for more some days,” said a health specialist.

They, however, expressed concerns about rural areas in the district which have seen a spike in infection this time, unlike last year.

Power back-up, oxygen in health facilities

The health department has arranged for power backup systems and oxygen at health facilities in view of the heavy rain forecast in the region due to the Cyclone Yaas impact.

The department has also reviewed similar arrangements in private health facilities, it is learnt. According to Dr Acharya, 50 jumbo oxygen cylinders were brought from Durgapur after refilling and other cylinders had also been refilled to meet the demand for the next two days. “If the oxygen supply is hit, we will be able to ensure health services for the next two days,” he said.

There are nine block primary health centres, 16 primary health centres, a sub-divisional hospital and two district hospitals in the district. He said those facilities had high power generator sets for uninterrupted power supply.

Covid patients die

Around seven persons who had tested positive for Covid19 died in Siliguri in the past 24 hours, sources said. Six persons died at the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital while another died in a private nursing home.

601 in Darj district

The Siliguri Municipal Corporation area, including those falling in Jalpaiguri district, registered a spurt in Covid-19 cases today. A total of 306 cases were recored in those areas today, while Darjeeling district counted 601 new cases. One hundred and fifteen cases were found in Matigara, 78 in Naxalbari, 27 each in Phanisidewa and Sukna, 24 each in Kharibari and Sukhiapokhri, 22 in Kurseong Municipality, 16 in Bijanbari, 14 in Takdah, 10 in Darjeeling Municipality and four cases in Mirik, sources said. Meanwhile, 414 Covid patients recovered in the past 24 hours, it is learnt.

Gautam Deb visits vaccination centres

The chairperson of the board of administrators of the SMC, Gautam Deb, today visited two vaccination centres in the town. Mr Deb enquired about the vaccination process in two urban primary health centres (UPHC) at Champasari and Dabgram. Accusing the Centre of inadequate supply of the Covid vaccines, he said those were administered according to their availability and by following the guidelines.

“Mann ki baat has not been supplying us vaccines; Bihar is getting the vaccine, Bengal is not,’ Mr Deb said, referring to the central government. Many people have alleged that despite waiting in queues for hours almost daily, they were denied the vaccines, especially the second dose.