Obscene posters pulled down by local BJP

Three hoardings in the Bandel station area, which displayed obscene double-meaning slogans in Bengali, were torn down by BJP activists today. The obscene display in filthy Bengali language attracted mass public annoyance and protest.

The hoardings in the Bandel station area did not have any name of its advertiser.

Teachers, common people, politicians condemned in unison the display of obscene sentences, accusing them of harming the cultural ethos of the society and creating visual pollution.

The Chinsurah MLA Ashit Mazumdar had promised prompt action. However, today afternoon, under the leadership of Bandel BJP mandal president Prabhat Kumar Gupta a group of party workers tore down all the hoardings.

The Bandel BJP mandal president said it is really surprising that the objectionable hoardings did not bear any name or phone numbers. Moreover, the TMC district leadership did not take any step to bring down the objectionable hoardings till noon today. Hence, as a protest against those who are trying to insult the rich Bengali traditional culture and the language, the BJP workers have pulled down all the hoardings.