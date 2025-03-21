NRAI city unit conducts HR awareness session

The National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) Kolkata Chapter hosted its HR Awareness Session – Right Hire, Retain, and Grow, a dedicated initiative designed to provide restaurant owners, HR professionals, and managers with best practices for developing a resilient and skilled workforce. With the restaurant industry having one of the highest employee turnover rates, this session provided an important platform for discussing workforce challenges and implementing strategic solutions.

The session covered key HR components such as streamlining recruitment processes, identifying top talent and using behavioural interview techniques to make informed hiring decisions. Furthermore, emphasis was placed on increasing employee engagement, lowering attrition rates, and creating career paths for future industry leaders. These practical strategies are designed to assist restaurant owners in retaining their best employees while also encouraging professional growth and leadership development. Shilpa Chakraborty led the session.

Advertisement

Advertisement